Bitcoin mining report: TeraWulf's stock tumbles 33% Digihost more than 11%

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block declined on Monday, though half a dozen were higher.
Bitcoin prices were around $17,100 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
TeraWulf's shares were down more than 33% after the company said that it increased its hashrate guidance for early 2023 by 16% and raised $10 million to pay down a convertible promissory note.
Digihost's stock also fell by -11% while CleanSpark's rose 7.9%.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Dec. 12:
