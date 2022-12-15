Amber Group Wins Virtual Asset Service Provider of the Year in Regulation Asia Awards

Amber Group announced that it was awarded the ‘Virtual Asset Service Provider of the Year’ in the category of ‘Best Solution - Virtual Assets’ in the fifth Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2022.

The Regulation Asia Awards recognizes excellence by firms that help to ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry, and have shaped the regulatory landscape in Asia Pacific. This year’s award program—the fifth annual Regulation Asia Awards For Excellence—saw 148 submissions and the award ceremony was held in Singapore on 22 November 2022.

Regulation Asia’s ‘Best Solution’ category recognizes solutions that financial institutions leverage to meet regulatory demands and stay compliant in the areas related to financial crime compliance. The VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) of the Year award was presented for the best solution that offers institutional-grade security controls.

Operating at the center of markets, Amber Group provides a full range of digital asset services spanning liquidity provisioning, trading, financing, and investing, with an aim to build products and solutions that help its clients grow wealth sustainably. From customizable interest rate savings and unlevered structured products, this guiding principle is built into the design and value proposition of its products and services.

Through its various subsidiaries, Amber Group now holds 12 regulatory licenses globally – a reflection of its growing commitment to global regulatory compliance and investor protection. The company is one of the first few digital asset companies that have achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance, following its successful SOC 2 Type I attestation earlier this year. Amber Group has also announced comprehensive insurance coverage for its wallet infrastructure from A-rated insurance provider Arch Syndicate 2012 of Lloyd’s of London and insurtech firm OneDegree.

Amber Group is a leading digital assets company operating globally with a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. With an institutional and traditional finance pedigree, the company provides a full range of digital asset services spanning liquidity provisioning, trading, financing, and investing. It is backed by prominent venture, industry, and sovereign investors including Sequoia Capital, Temasek, Paradigm, Tiger Global, Dragonfly Capital, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.

