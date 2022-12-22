Kraken pushes 'Pro' product for advanced traders

Crypto exchange Kraken has publicly launched Kraken Pro, a suite of advanced trading tools and a new interface that unifies access to spot trading, margin trading, staking and portfolio management.

As the name implies, Kraken Pro is geared toward advanced traders. It "leverages the latest technology to reduce latency and handle peak demand," a press release claims, and supports more than 21o coins or tokens.

The new UI aims to put particular focus on trade execution, advanced order management and analysis tools to make advanced trading and portfolio management more efficient. Its modular design also allows for personal customization.

Kraken claims it will continue integrating new features into Kraken Pro post-launch, while "clients are welcome to request additional features."

Kraken's new product offering comes weeks after the crypto exchange laid off 1,100 employees “in order to adapt to current market conditions."