Two new NFT projects saw over $18 million in transaction volume within the last seven days.

The depressed market conditions of 2022 spared no one, not even blue chip NFT projects, but these projects brought in ample transaction volumes despite the state of crypto.

Vahalla is the third most popular NFT project this week, with $9.4 million in transaction volume from 6,774 sales, according to the NFT data tracker CryptoSlam. Valhalla is a tactical strategy NFT-based game created by Stacked, a Los Angeles-based startup founded in 2019. It was envisioned by the creators of Floki, a memecoin. The firm raised $15 million from Pantera Capital, Comcast Ventures and other investors, according to Stacked's website.

Cockpunch, the fourth most popular NFT project this week, had $9.2 million in transaction volume from 9,554 sales within the last week. Cockpunch is a narrative fantasy fiction NFT collection founded by author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss, best known for his book The 4-Hour Work Week. The NFT collection's associated podcast of the same name reached #21 for fiction podcasts on the audio streaming platform Spotify. One Cockpunch NFT even sold for 55.55 ETH, or over $70,000.

Overall NFT collectible sales remain a fraction of their sales volume at the beginning of 2022. The first week of December brought in $63 million in weekly NFT sales, compared to $230 million at the same time last year — a 73% decrease, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.