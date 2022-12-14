Gemini reports third-party phishing campaign that affected some customer data

Crypto exchange Gemini said Wednesday that a phishing campaign led to the collection of some customer email addresses and partial phone numbers.

"Some Gemini customers have recently been the target of phishing campaigns that we believe are the result of an incident at a third-party vendor," the company said in a statement.

No account information or systems were impacted, and all customer accounts remain secure, Gemini said.

Cointelegraph reported earlier in the day that a third-party vendor related to Gemini appeared to suffer a data breach around Dec.13 that impacted 5.7 million email addresses and partial phone numbers.

Gemini reminded clients that it did not recommend relying on the secrecy of an email address for strong authentication methods.



