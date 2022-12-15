Despite most mining stocks falling, Core Scientific continued its rally by finishing up 72% today.
Bitcoin was valued at around $17,400 at the close on Thursday, according to data from TradingView. The cryptocurrency steadily fell from its position of roughly $17,800 yesterday.
BTC/USD price chart by TradingView
Core Scientific continued its rally by finishing up 72% today. The firm's shares gained 69% yesterday after B. Riley, one of its largest creditors, proposed a $72 million financing lifeline for the firm. Mawson Infrastructure Group ranked second in gains, rising 6.32%.
CleanSpark fell the most today, down 16.67%, followed by both the U.S. and Canadian companies of Bitfarms, down 12.2% and 11.11%, respectively.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Dec. 15:
