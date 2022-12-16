Binance's BNB, other altcoins hit hard after a humdinger of a week

Altcoins are sliding after a whirlwind week featuring a CEO in handcuffs, a central bank likely to keep hiking rates for the foreseeable future and an accounting firm that's given up on crypto firms.

Binance's BNB, AAVE, ATOM, LTC and DOGE were all trading down around 10% at 6:45 p.m. EST over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Source: CoinGecko

Bitcoin was also lower, though by less, declining 4.4%.

The slide in cryptocurrency prices comes after a very busy week for crypto and traditional markets. On Monday, Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of bankrupt exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas and hit with a bevy of charges by various U.S. institutions. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but made clear there will be more pain ahead.

On Thursday, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao got a grilling from CNBC reporters. And, finally, earlier today, accounting firm Mazars said it was temporarily ceasing all work for its crypto exchange clients, including proof-of-reserves reports for the likes of Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com.