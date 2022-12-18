No withdrawals on OKX for almost seven hours amid cloud failure

Crypto exchange OKX hasn't processed any withdrawals for almost seven hours owing to a failure with its cloud services provider.

The exchange shows a partial outage for deposits and withdrawals for all coins and tokens on its platform and one of its main hot wallets shows that it hasn't processed withdrawals since 2:47 a.m. UTC.

The cause was an issue with Alibaba's cloud service in the Hong Kong area, according to OKX's official Twitter account. Alibaba said it had found an "equipment anomaly" and that engineers were working to fix the issue.

OKX reiterated on Twitter that funds are safe at the exchange.