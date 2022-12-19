CME Group, CF Benchmarks launch new DeFi reference rates for Aave, Curve and Synthetix

CME Group and CF Benchmarks launched new DeFi reference rates and real-time indices for Aave, Curve, and Synthetix.

The reference rates and real-time indices are not tradeable products, but transparent pricing for the three DeFi tokens will help users accurately mark crypto specific portfolios and develop structured products with greater confidence.

"These three new benchmarks, together with Uniswap launched earlier this year, will capture more than 40% of the total value locked in DeFi protocols on the Ethereum blockchain," CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products Giovanni Vicoso said earlier in the month.

Several crypto exchanges and trading platforms including Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit, Kraken, and LMAX Digital will provide pricing data for the new benchmarks. The reference rates will be calculated and published once per day, while the real-time indices data will be published once per second.