Central African Republic delays listing Sango coin to 2023

Market conditions and seasonal factors such as the holiday season were cited as reasons for the delay by moderators of the project's Telegram channel.

CAR’s President Faustin-Archange Touadéra announced Sango Coin as the country’s national crypto in July. It is set to be used as part of the country’s plans to tokenize its mineral resources.

The cryptocurrency's public sale also began in July, with 200 million Sango Coins available for purchase at a price of $0.10. Investors have been promised a 5% return of their stake at the moment of listing.