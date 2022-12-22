Bitcoin unchanged, dogecoin adds gains amid market lull

Crypto prices remain mostly unchanged as Coinbase shares traded lower in pre-market hours.
Bitcoin was trading around $16,776 at 9 a.m. EST, down about 0.2% over the past day, according to TradingView data. The 24-hour trading volume was down 19%, dropping to around $14.2 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
Ether continued to track bitcoin, which was flat over the past day. Binance's BNB dropped 1.9%, and Ripple's XRP added 0.4%.
Dogecoin bucked the lull in crypto markets, tacking on 4% over the past day. The dog-themed memecoin had been selling off over the past few days, and the change in fortune might single selling fatigue.
Crypto stocks
U.S. stock futures fell, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 dipping 0.7%.
Coinbase fell in pre-market trading, down about 1.4% by 8:50 a.m., according to Nasdaq data. Shares of Block, MicroStrategy, and Silvergate were muted in pre-market trading.
