The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is partnering with metaverse startup Upland as one of its first entries into web3 fan engagement.

The deal includes digital collectibles and a virtual gathering space for AFA's fanbase.

"The Argentine Professional League has long awaited opportunities to take advantage of emerging technologies to enhance our League's fan experience," AFA President Claudio Fabian Tapia in a statement. "This agreement allows us to partner with the best creators of technology and new digital products and thus generate a new source of income for all participating clubs."

Upland is a game that involves buying and selling virtual land tied to real-world places, with over 3 million accounts registered. The startup behind the game raised $18 million in a Nov. 2021 round led by Animoca Brands that valued it at $300 million at the time.

The fan token tied to Argentina's team had surged throughout the World Cup but crashed soon after Argentina's victory, as The Block previously reported.