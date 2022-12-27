Crypto.com promotes COO to president as exchanges face scrutiny

Crypto.com promoted COO Eric Anziani to President as the industry grapples with scrutiny over the health of crypto exchanges.

Anziani will oversee operations, including customer experience, onboarding and global payments. He will also maintain his COO responsibilities, including leading strategy, sales and international expansion.

Anziani joined Crypto.com in 2018.

“Eric’s expanded role will allow him full visibility of growth opportunities for the company and the ability to continue building and innovating to position Crypto.com for continued success,” said Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com.

Crypto.com, founded in 2016, said it has more than 70 million customers worldwide.

Last week, the UK's advertising regulator ruled against NFT promotions by Crypto.com and a project called Turtle United for failing to lay out the risks of investing in NFTs and not properly illustrating transaction fees.

The news comes as crypto exchanges scramble to prove solvency following the collapse of FTX. On Dec. 9, the company released a proof-of-reserves study by Mazars about a week before the auditing firm said it would no longer provide auditing services to the industry.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from founder and former FTX and Alameda CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.