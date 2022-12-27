Crypto markets little changed after Christmas; Bitcoin at $16,800

Crypto prices have mostly kept steady through the beginning of the week, with bitcoin and ether fluctuating 0.2% over the past 24 hours.
The coins traded at around $16,800 and $1,200, respectively.
Traditional markets were slightly lower at the opening, with the S&P 500 falling 0.9% and the Nasdaq 100 down by 0.4%.
Solana dropped 3.5%, while OKB, which is issued by exchange OKX, was up 5%. Ripple's XRP rose by 3%.
Coinbase and Silvergate were down by 6%, while Galaxy Digital and MicroStrategy fell around 3%.
Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain suspended trading on Nasdaq in an anticipation of an announcement that it will release Wednesday before the open.
