1inch upgrades to offer gasless custom swaps and MEV protection

1inch, the largest decentralized exchange aggregator by daily volume, carried out a protocol upgrade called Fusion that offers DeFi users the ability to place custom swap orders at specific prices without having to pay gas fees — a feature usually missing on DEXs.

1inch lets traders access liquidity from multiple DEXs on a single platform. It remains the market leader in the DEX aggregation niche with over $1 billion in trading volume within the past week alone, ahead of competitors like Paraswap, Matcha and Cowswap.

The Fusion upgrade is an improvement of 1inch's Swap Engine, a mechanism that connects users with professional market makers that serve liquidity requirements. The changes make it easier and more cost-effective by allowing pre-set orders on the 1inch Network that don't require gas fees upfront.

The upgrade will also help protect users against maximum extractable value (MEV), which refers to a common type of front-running prevalent on blockchains.

“Fusion makes swaps on 1inch dramatically more cost-efficient, as users won’t have to pay network fees, plus, an extra layer of security is added, protecting users from sandwich attacks,” 1inch Network co-founder Sergej Kunz said.