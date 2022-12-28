Bitcoin, ether dip as crypto stocks trade higher

Crypto prices dipped after a week of relatively flat trading, while crypto-related stocks traded higher with Coinbase adding 2%.
Bitcoin traded at around $16,700 at 9:30 a.m. ET, dropping about 1% over the past 24 hours, according to TradingView data.
Ether shed 1% to trade at $1,200, and altcoins sold off more sharply. Ripple's XRP was down 1.4% in the past day, while Cardano's ADA dropped 2.6%.
Dog-themed memecoins were down as well. Dogecoin dropped 3.4%, and shiba inu slipped 2.6%.
Crypto stocks
U.S. stock indices were trading higher shortly after the market opening. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% and 0.6%.
Coinbase gained 0.8% to trade above $32.90. The company's shares fell 8% to an all-time low of $32.65 yesterday.
Silvergate shares recovered some recent losses, rising almost 1.4% to trade around $16.
Block shares were trading around $60, down 0.7%.
MicroStrategy dipped almost 0.2% to $148. Michael Saylor's firm sold bitcoin for the first time on Dec. 22, according to a Wednesday Form 8-K filing. The company sold 704 bitcoin worth $11.8 million at the time of sale, according to the filing.
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.