An official NFT collection from the Manchester United Football Club has been accused of looking a little too much like the work of a popular NFT artist known for his colorful animated monsters.

A Twitter user chided Manchester United for the similarities between its "The Devils" collection and the work of DesLucrece, the pseudonymous name of an NFT artist known for the Des Monsters collection that currently has a floor price of 17.5 ETH, or $20,825, on OpenSea. In a side-by-side comparison, nearly identical characters share a color scheme, similar eyes and horns.

"We need answers," the user wrote. "This is total garbage."

Both collections were minted on the Tezos blockchain.



Manchester United first partnered with the Tezos Foundation earlier this year and released "The Devils" beginning on Dec. 21. The collection of 7,777 NFTs, each priced at about $36, has since sold out.

DesLucrece, Manchester United, Tezos co-founder Arthur Breitman and Trilitech, the platform behind the Manchester United NFT collection, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Block.

DesLucrece said on Twitter that he and Breitman are in talks about a solution and awaiting comment from Manchester United.

"I think the resolution here should be beneficial for everyone involved," he wrote, noting that he wanted to protect art and artists on the Tezos platform. "Dinner with Ronaldo isn’t off the table."