Celsius looks to extend deadline for customers to file claims

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius is looking to push the deadline for creditors to file the amount of debt they are owed to early February, instead of Jan. 3.

The motion to extend the deadline will be heard by the bankruptcy court handling the case at a Jan. 10 hearing, according to a Tweet Celsius wrote late on Wednesday. At the very least, the due date for customer claims is extended until the hearing.

“Our goal is to provide account holders with additional time to file any proofs of claim,” Celsius added. The company will file a motion to request an extension for the bar date later this week.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy protection in July following a market slide. The troubled lender claimed more than 100,000 creditors in its petition. At the height of its success, Celsius managed more than $10 billion in assets for over 1.7 million users, it claimed.

Earlier this month, Celsius was also granted an extension that means it does not have to submit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan until mid-February.