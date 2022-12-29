Galaxy Digital pops day after Argo mining acquisition announcement

Galaxy Digital shares rose more than 13% a day after saying it would buy Argo Blockchain's Helios mining facility.
The company will pay $65 million for the facility and will also provide a $35 million loan to Argo.
Other crypto-related stocks saw mixed performances, with Silvergate down 1.4% and Coinbase up 0.8%. Traditional markets rose, with the S&P 500 closing up 1.75% and the Nasdaq up 2.59%.
Bitcoin and ether were higher, up 0.8% and 1%, respectively, over the 24 hours before 5:30 p.m. EST.
Avalanche's AVAX continued to gain over Solana's SOL, expanding the spread between the two.
