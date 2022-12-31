Yuga Labs backed NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ended the year with a floor price around 69 ETH, or $82,740, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.

Source: NFT Price Floor

BAYC held the highest floor price among all NFT projects this year, only dipping below its fellow Yuga Labs collection CryptoPunks briefly in November before rising above once more. At its peak, BAYC's floor price reached 144.9 ETH, worth $409, 720 in May.

Yuga Labs NFT projects nabbed some of the most expensive sales of 2022. Of the 12 highest NFT transactions this year, eight were from Yuga Labs's CryptoPunks, BAYC or Mutant Ape Yacht Club collections, The Block previously reported. Larva Labs had originally launched CryptoPunks in 2017, but Yuga Labs bought the intellectual property in March.

To be sure, Yuga Labs faced some headwinds in 2022. Along with dozens of other people and companies, Yuga Labs was named in a California class action lawsuit pertaining to undisclosed celebrity endorsements on Dec. 9.