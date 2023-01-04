RTFKT COO phished for NFT collection worth at least $175,000

The COO of RTFKT, a crypto brand owned by Nike, fell victim to a phishing scam and lost almost all of his NFTs.

"I was hacked by a clever Phisher (same phone # as apple ID) & sold all my clone x / some other nfts," Nikhil Gopalani said in a tweet addressed to the Clone X community.

OpenSea activity suggests the apparent phisher used two wallets to drain Gopalani's wallet of NFTs — including double-digit amounts of CloneX, RTFKT, Loot Pods and Crypto Kicks NFTs — worth upwards of $175,000 at floor prices. The affected wallet currently shows a total asset value of $0.11 on Etherscan after a slew of withdrawals.

"Obviously pretty upset and hurt by this and I haven't really been able to move all day," Gopalani said, adding: "Hope people who bought my clones love them (being positive)."

RTFKT's CTO responded to the loss by stating that the brand "won't be able to go in deeper details until further notice," citing legal reasons.