UK’s crime agency creates new crypto unit

The UK’s National Crime Agency is recruiting a group of law enforcement officers to investigate crypto crimes, after a year where crypto hacks globally totalled $3 billion.

As part of the national cyber crime unit "crypto cell," investigators “will be dedicated to a proactive cryptocurrency remit with the right tools and capabilities to target UK based subjects,” according to a job advert posted on the government's website, first reported by Financial News.

The Financial Conduct Authority found that crypto was the leading sector for financial scam alerts in the UK between March 2021 and April 2022. The regulator opened 432 cases looking into crypto-related scams during that period.

When Rishi Sunak was elevated to Prime Minister in late-October by members of the Conservative party, there was speculation that could mean that the UK was on course for more crypto-friendly legislation under his leadership term.