Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden offers refunds following fake y00ts fix

Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden offered refunds to users affected by the posting of unverified NFT collections on its marketplace.

A new feature deployment had caused a user interface issue that allowed 25 unverified NFTs to be sold across four collections, including dupes of blockbuster Solana collection y00ts, the company said in a blog post.

To fix the verification issue, its Snappy Marketplace and Pro Trade features were disabled, and an extra verification step was added to block similar types of attacks. It also advised users to refresh their browsers.

"We are actively monitoring the development of this issue and will refund any impacted users. If users have any questions about security, they can contact help.magiceden.io," the company wrote.

Magic Eden thanked the community for alerting it of fake ABC, or Abracadabra, NFTs in a tweet on Wednesday — adding that affected parties should contact its help desk.

Earlier, Solana's biggest NFT marketplace blamed third-party cachers for NFT projects displaying wrong images — even adult content — for its collections and claimed it wasn't hacked.