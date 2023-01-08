MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment

On December 27, MEXC Global, one of the world's leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments.

It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user's MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances. Cardholders can manage their cards, view transaction history, and access customer support through the card dashboard on the MEXC app and website.

Andrew, VP of MEXC Global, said: "MEXC is committed to tangibly promoting global cryptocurrency adoption, bringing cryptocurrency into everyday shopping. We believe that the MEXC Mastercard is an important step in encouraging wider cryptocurrency use and global adoption.”

The launch of the MEXC Mastercard is a new practice of MEXC in cryptocurrency. MEXC Mastercard can not only help cryptocurrency to be used in life payment like traditional bank account payment but also expand the user base from traditional financial card users to those Users who are keen on spending with cryptocurrencies. Now such cryptocurrency cards are becoming more and more popular.

"The launch of the MEXC Mastercard also reflects our reliability, innovation, and influence. We always start from the perspective of users' needs and provide users with professional products and services. After continuous efforts, in the second half of this year, the liquidity of contracts, spot, and ETFs has achieved the world's first." Andrew added.

About MEXC：

MEXC is a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, providing one-stop cryptocurrency trading services for spot, ETF, futures, Staking, NFT Index, and more. MEXC currently serves more than 10 million users worldwide and embraces the philosophy of "Users first, MEXC's Changing for you". Visit the website and blog for more information, and follow MEXC Global and M-Ventures & Labs.

