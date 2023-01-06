TRON’s Annual Highlights: The Top 22 from ‘22

Geneva, Switzerland / January 9, 2023 / – For TRON DAO, 2022 was a year of historic growth. Here are its Top 22 Highlights from ‘22:

# 22 - TRON announced its restructuring to become a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and Forbes declared it probably the world’s biggest DAO.

# 21 - The APENFT Marketplace launched.

# 20 - TRX is now listed on over 130 digital asset exchanges.

# 19 - TRON joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance.

# 18 - H.E. Justin Sun was named to Huobi’s Global Advisory Board.

# 17 - The Peg Stability Module (PSM) was rolled out, which allows users to swap between USDD and other mainstream stablecoins like USDT and USDC at a 1:1 ratio.

# 16 - TRON DAO sponsored a number of the premier crypto, Web3, DeFi, and NFT conferences.

# 15 - TRX joined the Binance CMC Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index.

# 14 - The total amount of TRX burned was 11.74 billion.

# 13 - TRON Academy officially launched November 12 when 270+ university students gathered on the Harvard University campus for the first "Hacker House" event.

# 12 - Travala.com, the world's leading blockchain-based travel booking platform, announced its adoption of USDD and TRX as means of payment.

# 11 - TRON now has the second-largest total stablecoin circulation, next to Ethereum, with a market cap of $39.5 billion.

# 10 - TRON DAO launched their Ecosystem Fund with 8 unique programs for funding, including TRON DAO Ventures, which intends to invest in promising blockchain startups.

# 9 - Dominica announced TRON as its national blockchain and authorized seven TRON-based cryptocurrencies as legal tender for everyday use.

# 8 - The TRON DAO Reserve was established to safeguard the overall blockchain industry and crypto market.

# 7 - Crypto Daily described H.E. Justin Sun as one of the premier leaders in the Web3 era.

# 6 - TRON launched USDD, the first over-collateralized (200%) decentralized stablecoin, with a current circulating supply of over 725 million and is held in more than 130,000 wallets.

# 5 - The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) rated TRON as one of the most eco-friendly blockchains.

# 4 - TRON celebrated the fourth anniversary of its MainNet launch.

# 3 - Three Seasons of the TRON Grand Hackathon, a.k.a. “HackaTRON,” took place in 2022, with over 2300 total participants and a combined total prize pool of over $2.7 million.

# 2 - According to DefiLlama, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on TRON reached as high as $6.33 billion and ended the year at $4.19 billion, surpassing BSC with the second-largest TVL worldwide.

# 1 - The total number of TRON user accounts grew from 69 million to 132 million in 2022. TRON aims to become the primary settlement layer of the global economy. As the global trend-setter in cryptocurrency, TRON is developing an ecosystem infrastructure that will be able to serve every human on the planet.

This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.