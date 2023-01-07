US authorities request information from hedge funds about Binance: WaPo

U.S. authorities are requesting information from investment firms on cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to a report from the Washington Post.

As per the report, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington in recent months sent subpoenas to U.S.-based hedge funds, questing their relationship with the crypto exchange.

The news comes amid the fallout of FTX’s meltdown and later bankruptcy filing. To be clear, U.S. authorities' ongoing investigation into Binance does not mean the firm committed any wrongdoing.

Still, the firm has faced some heat, including an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which has launched an investigation into the exchange’s compliance with U.S. anti-money laundering laws in 2018.

Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann told the Washington Post that the firm is engaging with “virtually every regulator across the globe on a daily basis,” declining to comment specifically on any ongoing investigation.