Legal • January 7, 2023, 5:35PM EST
US authorities request information from hedge funds about Binance: WaPo
Quick Take
- U.S. authorities are requesting information from investment firms on crypto exchange Binance.
- Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann told the Washington Post the firm is engaging with “virtually every regulator across the globe on a daily basis.”