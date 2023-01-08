Solana Foundation RPC endpoints go offline

The Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoints run by the Solana Foundation are currently unavailable. The RPC endpoints — nodes that crypto apps and wallets rely on to connect to the blockchain — went offline because of a bug in Solana Validator client's test release 1.14.

"Mainnet beta Explorer and Solana Foundation Public RPC endpoints are currently offline as RPC node software is upgraded, following a bug in test release 1.14," a tweet from Solana Status said. The tweet clarified that the incident did not impact Solana’s ability to produce new blocks — unlike past outages that froze block production for hours.

Despite the foundation's RPC endpoints being offline, private RPCs offered by firms including Triton, QuickNode and Alchemy remained online and could be used.

"This only impacts the ones run by the Solana Foundation. Plenty of private providers are operating just fine," said Austin Federa, head of strategy and communications at Solana Foundation.