Former FTX US president Harrison says he'll share information on exchange 'in time'

Brett Harrison, former president of FTX U.S., plans to share information on the crypto exchange’s operations.

Harrison responded to a post on Twitter asking what he knew about FTX’s U.S. unit, and when, by simply stating, “I’ll share in time.”

He stepped down as president of FTX U.S. in September last year, before the crisis that sank the exchange ensued. Before joining FTX U.S. in May 2021, Harrison was a high-speed trading executive at Citadel Securities.

In late December, it emerged that Caroline Ellison, former CEO of FTX’s sister trading firm Alameda Research, and FTX co-founder and former CTO Gary Wang — both top lieutenants of former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried — were cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty to criminal charges.

Question marks remain, however, about the fate of other key figures involved in FTX and Alameda. Recent reports suggest authorities are scrutinizing the role former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh played in the firm’s collapse.

Harrison did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what information he plans to share.

A report on Dec. 2 from The Information suggests he is currently trying to raise money for a new startup that will sell crypto trading software to large investors.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from founder and former FTX and Alameda CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.