Bitcoin ATM installations flatline as crypto winter bites

The growth of new bitcoin ATMs globally has essentially flatlined, with little progress since July 2022 — when bitcoin collapsed from all-time highs and fell as low as $23,000.

The number of bitcoin ATMs around the world is now 38,641, according to Coin ATM Rader. Although that’s up from 14,051 at the start of 2021, there has been little growth since the crypto market collapsed last year.

While the majority of ATMs are in the U.S., where growth has subsided, a few other countries are still seeing some increases. There are 100 more ATMs in Europe since the start of last year, 430 more in Canada, 50 in Spain, 30 in Poland and 190 in Australia.