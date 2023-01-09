Bitcoin over $17,000 pushes miners higher

Bitcoin mining stocks jumped as the cryptocurrency rallied above $17,000. Crypto-related stocks and traditional markets were also higher.

Bitfarms rose by 32%, while Marathon gained 24% and Riot jumped 18% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, bitcoin was trading at around $17,300, up by 1.4%, according to TradingView.

About half a dozen miners were up by over 20% and a few others by more than 10%.

Many of these companies are still trading under $1 after months of continued decline. Companies saw their profits squeezed throughout 2022 thanks to a rise in energy prices and mining difficulty while the price of bitcoin fell.