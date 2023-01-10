MicroStrategy sells 13.5% stake to trading firm Group One

Trading firm Group One bought a 13.5% stake in MicroStrategy.

The firm scooped up 1,261,744 shares of Class A common stock, according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Microstrategy shares were up 6.5% as of 3 p.m. ET.

MicroStrategy is one of the largest holders of bitcoin, with a total of about 132,500 BTC as of Dec. 28.

Based in Chicago, Group One has been in business since 1989 and mostly operates in the options trading market, it says on its website. It maintains a physical presence on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, New York Stock Exchange Amex and Arca and Nasdaq PHLX.

The firm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

With the move, the company has become one of MicroStrategy's biggest shareholders, next to Capital International Investors, Vanguard and BlackRock, according to Nasdaq.