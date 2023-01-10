ConsenSys to lay off 100 or more employees: Coindesk

ConsenSys will let go of as many as 100 or more employees, CoinDesk reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The exact number of employees that could be laid off is not clear, as the reductions have yet to be finalized, the source told CoinDesk.

ConsenSys joins a number of companies that have laid off workers due to the bear market. Coinbase and Huobi each recently reduced headcount by 20%, and Genesis this month laid off 30% of its staff.