Gala Games tweets about partnership with The Rock, then deletes announcement

A tweet from gaming company Gala Games about a partnership with actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mark Wahlberg left GALA token holders confused after it was deleted without explanation.

The tweet, posted on Jan. 9, showed a screengrab from the Gala Games Discord and said the company was developing two films with the actors, calling them “huge forces in the entertainment industry.” The post caused the company's native token to shoot up by almost 70% to $0.049, but it has since dropped again and now sits at $0.038.

Gala to USD chat. Source: CoinMarketCap

The original Discord message is still on the company's server. Members of both the Gala Games and Gala Film servers on Discord have asked moderators for clarification about the partnership but have not received a response. One user reported being booted from the Gala Games server for asking about the partnership.

“Why would GALA boot me from the server for simply asking a legitimate question about a public article? I was asking if the team had any update?” they asked.

Other people in the Gala Games Discord have accused those asking for confirmation of spreading FUD and said people on Twitter were using bots to make Gala Games look bad.

Gala Film

Gala Games launched Gala Film in the middle of last year with the aim of using web3 technology to overcome challenges in the film and TV industry such as the difficulty of getting “discovered” and intellectual property rights.

It currently has four films listed on its website, two of which are available to purchase via NFTs. The cheapest NFT allowing access costs $250.

The company is yet to address concerns but shared a 2.5-hour-long YouTube AMA from Nov. 1 today on Twitter. The video features an interview with Archie Gips, who is president and partner at L.A.-based production company Unrealistic Ideas, where Wahlberg is also a partner.

Now we’ve got your attention... want to find out more about our partnership with Mark Wahlberg’s, Unrealistic Ideas? Check out our recent Entertainment AMAhttps://t.co/iL8o1Ychoi — Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) January 11, 2023

Gala Games did not respond to a request for comment from The Block. Neither Johnson nor Wahlberg responded to requests to confirm the partnership when The Block approached them through their talent agency.