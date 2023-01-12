IPFS releases browser extension to archive tweets

Decentralized storage network InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) has released a browser extension called "Pin Tweet to IPFS," which allows users to archive tweets on its network.

IPFS is a storage protocol and network designed to create a peer-to-peer method of storing and sharing files. It aims to replace the traditional, centralized model of the web with a decentralized one so that content can be distributed directly between devices, rather than being stored on a centralized server and accessed through a single point of failure.

By using the new extension, users have an option to ensure that their tweets are stored on IPFS and remain accessible at a later date. Additionally, since the data is stored on a decentralized network, it adds an extra level of security by making sure there's no single point of failure in case something goes wrong. This can be beneficial for those who need reliable storage solutions for information that can face censorship or accidental deletion.

"What happens when these sites suffer financial trouble, change ownership, or face acquisition? When the original authors are censored or delete their posts? This can cause a domino effect of lost content, leaving us searching across the web for screenshots (which are easily manipulated), quoted text and archives," IPFS noted, explaining the need for the service.

How does this extension work?

The extension, which is available on Chrome and Edge browser, can make it easier for users to upload tweets and other web content. It uses an archiving tool called WebRecorder to create verifiable archives of tweets in a Zip file format. These files can then be uploaded directly onto IPFS, allowing users access them via the network at a later date. The archived content remains secure and tamper-proof, as each file is cryptographically signed by its creator before being stored.

It’s worth noting that it was already possible to backup people’s tweets on IPFS, as the platform is designed to store any type of data in a distributed manner. One way to do this would be to use a tool or application that can scrape tweets from Twitter and then upload them to the network. Another way would be to use a twitter API to pull the tweets and then add them. However, Twitter's API has a rate limit and you need to have a developer account for this.

Many apps in the crypto space, like NFT marketplaces, use IPFS to store data in a decentralized manner that also allows for faster and more secure data storage and retrieval. Additionally, the decentralized nature of the network allows these apps to bypass traditional points of failure and censorship, making them more resilient and open.