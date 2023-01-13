Bitcoin steady above $19,000 at the US close as traditional markets rise

Bitcoin was up o.6% at the close of U.S. markets, trading around $19,460 while traditional markets reversed earlier losses to close higher.

The biggest cryptocurrency is up almost 16% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both started the day lower, only to close at 0.38% and 0.71%, respectively.

Bitcoin returned to the $19,000 level on Thursday for the first time since Nov. 8, when the FTX implosion was kicking off.

BTCUSD chart by TradingView

Coinbase closed up more than 5%, Silvergate rose above 3% and Galaxy Digital increased 1.72%.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from founder and former FTX and Alameda CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.