Fidelity International-backed OSL latest crypto outfit to slash workforce: Bloomberg

Fidelity International-backed OSL, a digital-assets platform, is the latest crypto firm to cut jobs, Bloomberg News reported.

The Hong Kong-based company is cutting costs by about 30%, including "headcount reduction" as a result of "current market conditions," Hugh Madden, CEO of OSL’s parent company BC Technology Group, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The exact number of positions eliminated was not disclosed.

Last week, Crypto.com and Coinbase each cut 20% of staff. Genesis, Huobi and Silvergate have also announced layoffs this month.

In 2022, OSL cut 15% of its workforce, between 40 and 60 people.

Update: This story was updated to reflect Fidelity's full name.