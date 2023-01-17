Coinshares sees first inflow of ETH after two months; AUM up most since 2021

Coinshares saw the first inflows into ethereum in two months as assets under management rose 13% thanks to the recent increase in crypto prices, the largest gain since Oct. 2021.

Digital asset investment products saw minor inflows of $9.2 million, though trading volumes were low at $866 million, the company said in its digital asset fund flows weekly report. Bitcoin saw the largest flows at $10 million, while ethereum reversed eight weeks of outflows with $5.6 million coming in.

Multi-asset investment products saw outflows as investors moved toward specific digital assets.

XRP reverse last week's gains with outflows of $3.3 million.