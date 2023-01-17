Roblox user numbers jumped nearly 20% last month

Roblox said its daily active-user total grew by 18% year-over-year to 61.5 million in December of last year, the company said in a statement.



Increased user growth appears to have impacted revenues as Roblox also reported that its estimated “bookings” were between $430 million and $439 million, up between 17% and 20% last month when compared to the previous year.



Roblox defines “bookings” as the amount of revenue it generates when users purchase the platform’s internal currency known as Robux, which is generally used to change or upgrade players’ avatars.



The number of hours users “engaged” with the gaming and social platform popular with younger consumers also came in at 4.7 billion, a 21% increase from last year, Roblox also said.

