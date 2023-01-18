Polkadot enhances cross-chain abilities between its blockchains

Polkadot has released version 3 of its cross-chain messaging format Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM), which enhances interoperability between different blockchains in its ecosystem.

The code for the update has been successfully merged into the master branch of the Polkadot repository on GitHub, announced Gavin Wood, co-founder of Polkadot. XCM version 3 is now in production after 15 months in development and it's compatible with all application-specific blockchains (parachains) in the Polkadot ecosystem.

With XCM version 3 in place, the ability to move assets across different blockchains within Polkadot has been enhanced, the Polkadot team said. This will apply for both regular tokens and NFTs.



The main focus of the new version is increased programmability, allowing for many new ways of interacting with tokens across multiple blockchains. This includes such concepts as locking tokens on one chain and unlocking them on another.