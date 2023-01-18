Seven Seven Six leads $9.5 million Series A for digital fashion brand Syky

Digital fashion brand Syky completed a $9.5 million Series A round led by Seven Seven Six.

Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital Group, and Polygon Ventures also joined the round, according to a release on Tuesday.

Syky, led by former Ralph Lauren Chief Digital Officer Alice Delahunt, aims to build a blockchain-enabled luxury platform. The company plans to "build a platform that equalizes creative opportunity for aspiring designers, showcases the best of fashion from emerging and established brands, and cultivates a community passionate about the evolution of fashion," said Delahunt, who worked as a global director of digital and social at Burberry before joining Ralph Lauren.

Seven Seven Six's Alexis Ohanian noted the fund backed Delahunt's "vision to build the leading fashion platform and community for the next generation of designers and consumers."

NFT collection

Following the raise, Syky is set to release its first NFT range on Jan. 20, known as The Keystone. The collection will work as a membership pass for fashion enthusiasts and leaders who want to "shape the future of fashion in digital, physical and augmented worlds." 50 NFTs from the collection will be awarded to aspiring designers.

Membership grants holders access to digital and physical fashion events and networking opportunities. Holders will also receive exclusive access to designer collection drops and early access to Syky releases.

Fashion brands, including Prada and Hugo Boss, launched NFT collections last year as brands explored the space, while Decentraland hosted the first Metaverse Fashion Week in March 2022.