US authorities to announce international crypto enforcement action

U.S. authorities plan to announce an enforcement action against an international crypto entity at noon ET today.

Representatives from the FBI, the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Eastern District of New York will take the stage with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to release the news, according to an announcement.

The combination of agencies suggests both criminal and civil interest. OFAC, for example, administers the U.S. sanctions regime, while FinCEN collects reports from financial institutions, monitoring for suspicious transactions.