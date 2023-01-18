Metaverse land developer LandVault signs with Hollywood powerbroker CAA

Virtual land developer LandVault, which has worked with global brands like Mastercard, L’Oreal and Heineken, announced it has signed with top talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

CAA will advise LandVault “on talent and brand-led metaverse opportunities” and explore “opportunities for newly created” intellectual property, the metaverse land developer’s representative said by email.



LandVault has worked on more than 200 “metaverse activations” and has developed virtual land for platforms such as Roblox, Sandbox and Decentraland, the company said.



Signing with one of Hollywood’s most powerful dealmakers across sports and entertainment could help LandVault weather the bear market roiling the crypto space. Average land sale prices have plummeted since early last year.

LandVault CEO Sam Huber is nevertheless optimistic. “As we spend more and more time online, the metaverse is going to become an increasingly popular entertainment destination,” he said in a statement. “With this new relationship, we are excited for the opportunity to work with one of the world’s top agencies and their clients as they enter the metaverse.”



Under CAA Chief Metaverse Officer Joanna Popper the agency also represents web3 clients like NFT creators Micah Johnson and Mack Flavelle.



