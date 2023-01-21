Bitcoin briefly hits $23,000, remains at highest point since August

Bitcoin's price briefly rose past $23,000 on Saturday morning, settling at its highest point since August ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Asia. It was trading at $22,741 at 6 a.m. ET.

Although some way off all time highs of around $69,000 seen in previous years, the price jump echoed last weekend's rise.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The largest cryptocurrency has rallied since the start of the year as a slightly more optimistic macro picture has emerged.