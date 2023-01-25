TRON to Become Legal Tender in St. Maarten

Geneva, Switzerland / January 25, 2023 / – TRON may soon be officially adopted by the government of the eastern Caribbean island of St. Maarten. Member of Parliament (MP) Rolando Brison initiated the proposal of a law to designate the TRON protocol as the country’s blockchain infrastructure and the TRON-based cryptocurrency as legal tender for everyday use.

H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, tweeted on January 23, 2023 about the milestone:

“St Maarten to adopt TRON as legal tender marks another achievement for our push [toward] worldwide blockchain adoption.”

Brison, the leader of the United People’s Party and 2nd Vice Chairman of St. Maarten’s Parliament, has been outspoken about the benefits of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency for the people and economy there. On March 19, 2022, Bitcoin.com News featured MP Rolando Brison, when he announced “he’s become the first elected official to request his entire salary paid in bitcoin cash.” Brison has long believed and advocated for St. Maarten to become the “Crypto Capital of the Caribbean.”

On January 23, 2023, the Saint Martin News Network (SMN-N) highlighted MP Brison’s declaration to advance a law that would officially make TRON and TRON-based cryptocurrency part of St. Maarten’s local commerce and economic infrastructure. SMN-N noted MP Brison’s intention not to “re-invent the wheel,” but rather to follow the example of St. Maarten’s southern neighbor Dominica. In October 2022, the Commonwealth of Dominica officially announced TRON as its national blockchain and adopted seven TRON-based cryptocurrencies as legal tender. Brison is now working to translate “the law in a manner that fits our Dutch legal system and local economy,” SMN-N reported.

“The ECCB legislation is a great framework for regulation that focuses on protecting the consumer, the economy, and ensuring that virtual asset oversight does not spiral out of control, without stagnating potential growth opportunities for the sector,” Brison said. Crypto is currently unregulated by the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten. “Allowing cryptocurrency to continue totally unregulated in St. Maarten is extremely risky, and we have to be proactive. Hence I use my right of initiative to bring this law with TRON Protocol at the forefront, with possibilities later for other blockchains to be incorporated; this too can be done in line with other countries like St. Kitts, who I know are also working on their own legal tender legislation,” stated Brison, as quoted by the SMN-N.

The TRON ecosystem is striving to make decentralized financial solutions and stable currency accessible to every human on the planet. Brison feels that collaboration with TRON will connect St. Maarten’s economy with one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystem in the world, thus increasing the island’s attractiveness both for innovative entrepreneurs as well as international tourists.

Brison will formally engage St. Maarten’s legislative process in the coming weeks, in accordance with the constitutional right MPs have to initiate laws, with the hope that official adoption will soon follow.

This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.