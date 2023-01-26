TRON Keeps Building in 2023 with Season 4 of the TRON Grand Hackathon

Geneva, Switzerland / January 26, 2023 / – TRON is picking up right where it left off in 2022 by inviting new project development, building upon existing projects, and encouraging eco-friendly blockchain initiatives in Season 4 of the TRON Grand Hackathon, a.k.a. “HackaTRON.” The submission period for Season 4 begins February 1 and lasts through April 15, with winners to be announced May 13, 2023. Expectations are high following the success of Season 3.

Huobi is collaborating with TRON to sponsor Season 4. Winners will have access to be invested in by TRON DAO Ventures and Huobi Ventures. Winners will have priority to be listed on Huobi.com. A prize pool of $500,000 USDD will be distributed to hackathon winners, including three bonus prizes. DoraHacks, a Web3 development community engaging with a variety of blockchains to encourage innovators to “BUIDL” with blockchain tech, is a new partner for Season 4 and will be used as a developer forum. Many of the partners and judges will be returning from Season 3, including industry leaders from VanEck, Valkyrie, Circle, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Mirana, Binance Custody, Kucoin Ventures, Huobi Ventures, FalconX, Wintermute, Blockchain.com, Gate.io, Bittrex Global, Kyber Network, Poloniex, Gala Games, Unstoppable Domains, and others. HackaTRON Season 4 is a defining opportunity for aspiring project teams to showcase their skills and build innovative projects.

The schedule for Season 4 will be:

February 1 to April 15 _ HackaTRON Submission Period (Working MVP Required)

April 16 to 30 _ Pre-Selection Judging Preparation

May 1 to 7 _ Judging Period

May 15, 2023 _ WINNERS ANNOUNCED!!!

May 15 , 2023_ 30% of prize funds distributed (full payment for Community-Voted Winners)

June 1 _ remaining 70% of prize funds distributed IF the winners’ project is live and functioning on the TRON/BTTC Mainnet

Season 4 will include four returning tracks and two new tracks. The returning tracks are Web3, NFT, DeFi, and GameFi.

The “Builder Track” is a new track, created for returning projects that are continuing development on TRON/BTTC with significant updates for their projects. To participate in the Builder Track, projects must have previously entered the Hackathon, show documented work/updates with clearly defined new features, and not already have an investment commitment from TRON DAO Ventures.

The “Eco-Friendly Track” is new, and aims to encourage participants to join TRON in the mission to drive the blockchain industry toward sustainability and environmental stewardship via the TRON Climate Initiative.

In addition, bonus prizes will be distributed in three categories: Project Engagement, Determination, and Community Contribution.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 138 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 4.7 billion total transactions, and over $11.0 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. In May 2022, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which is the first time a major public blockchain partnering with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government’s endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica’s global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.