FTX creditor list includes star athletes, crypto firms, state governments

An extensive list of creditors hoping to get back a piece of crippled crypto exchange FTX and its family of companies was published late on Wednesday.

The 116-page document filed to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware shows an extensive overview of who FTX owes money to, including industry players, banks, law firms and companies the failed crypto empire had a commercial partnership with.

Companies that offered their services to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX are included on the creditor list, which lists vendors as well as business partners. Digital service providers are joining the line to get back a piece of their funds, including giants like Amazon Web Services, Apple, Meta Platforms, LinkedIn, Twitter, Netflix and Adobe.

From the crypto industry, names like Coinbase, Binance Capital Management, Chainalysis, Yuga Labs, Doodles, BlockFi and Silvergate Bank made the list. News publications include Wall Street Journal, CoinDesk and Benzinga.

Creditors also included star athletes, like Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady and David Ortiz, the former designated hitter for the Boston Red Sox. Brady and Ortiz have also been targeted in a separate class action lawsuit over their paid endorsement of the failed crypto company. Other businesses on the creditor list included the Coachella music festival, Carbone’s Miami Beach restaurant and the posh Nobu Hotel.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas, other governmental offices for the island nation, as well as U.S. state tax, consumer affairs, and attorney general offices were also listed.

Individual retail FTX users were not included in the list. While the document does not break down the amounts owed to creditors, it was previously revealed that FTX owes more than $3 billion to its top 50 creditors, many of whom are institutional investors.

The U.S. Trustee overseeing the FTX bankruptcy was interested in appointing an examiner to add transparency to the case. Investigate the collapse of FTX could cost nearly $100 million, FTX debtors argued in a document filed on Wednesday, arguing it would “provide no benefit” to creditors.



