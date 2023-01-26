Investment firm Brevan Howard adds senior leader to crypto division

Brevan Howard Digital added to its senior leadership ranks, hiring former Dragonfly general partner Kevin Hu to focus on investing in listed digital assets.



Hu will be based in the firm’s new Abu Dhabi office and report directly to BH Digital Chief Executive Gautam Sharma.

Hu was previously a general partner and head of liquid strategies at crypto venture fund Dragonfly. Before Dragonfly, he worked at BlackRock’s alternative investment group and led its research effort into digital assets in 2016.

“As we continue to strengthen our position as a leading institutional digital assets investment platform, we are thrilled to have Kevin join our expanding team,” Gautam Sharma, CEO of BH Digital, said in a statement.

Hu is the latest addition to BH Digital’s team. The firm hired Robert Bogucki as a senior portfolio manager and Lewis Tuff as chief technology officer, according to the release.

Brevan Howard manages over $30 billion in assets for institutional investors, such as sovereign wealth funds and corporate and public pension plans.