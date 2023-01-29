Crypto Ecosystems • January 29, 2023, 9:53AM EST

Arbitrum-based DEX Vest comes out of stealth with seed round from Jane Street, others

The Block | Provided by Arbitrum

Quick Take

  • Vest is an upcoming decentralized perpetual futures exchange on the Arbitrum network.
  • It has closed a seed round from Jane Street, QCP Capital and others.

Vest Exchange came out of stealth and revealed plans to launch a decentralized perpetual futures exchange on the Arbitrum network.

The exchange has closed a seed round for an undisclosed amount from Jane Street, QCP Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Ascendex, Builder Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Robert Chen (Ottersec), Pear VC, Cogitent, Moonshot Research, Fugazi Labs and other angel investors.

"We hope that Vest will elevate the standard of perpetual futures trading by democratizing access to unique trading opportunities in all markets," Vest said in a blog post.

Vest will focus on providing low barriers for token listings, strong risk management and clear fees for liquidity providers. It said it will provide these elements through the design of its risk engine.

The exchange will soon announce a testnet.


© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.