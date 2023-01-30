Co-signers of Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bond a step closer to becoming public

The names of two people who co-signed for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s bond are one step closer to becoming public after a federal judge granted a motion to unseal their names. The identities could be made public next month.
“The information sought … traditionally is public information,” U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in a court filing on Monday afternoon. “In my view, the individual bonds should be on the public record.”
Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to a litany of criminal charges, including fraud, and is awaiting an October trial. His parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, co-signed his $250 million bond in December. A pair of additional signers, whose names have so far been redacted, also signed lesser bonds for $500,000 and $200,000.
A group of news organizations asked the court to unseal the names of the two unknown signers, one of whom was required to be a non-family member. News organizations argued that the public has a right to the information, while Bankman-Fried’s lawyer has said the signers might face threats and harassment if their identities are revealed.
Kaplan granted the motion, which is stayed until Feb. 7 in case of an appeal. The stay will remain until Feb. 14 if the court receives a notice of appeal. Prosecutors are also seeking to amend Bankman-Fried's bail terms, alleging that he has reached out to a witness in the case.
Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from founder and former FTX and Alameda CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.
