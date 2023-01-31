Crypto prices flat, while Dogecoin rallies

Crypto prices remained mostly flat after the market opened on Tuesday, with Dogecoin rising significantly by 8.1%, outperforming the top 10 coins.

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $23,117 around 9:50 a.m. EST, according to TradingView data.

Ether also declined 0.3% to around $1,583. BNB rose 1.1%, while Cardano's ADA fell 0.7%. Polygon's MATIC was up 1.7% in the past 24 hours after falling yesterday.

Dog-themed memecoins both rose, with Dogecoin and shiba inu up 8.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Crypto stocks

Silvergate shares rose 4.5% to around $13 by 10:00 a.m., according to Nasdaq data, rising alongside most other crypto stocks.

Jack Dorsey's Block rose 2.2% to trade around $82, while MicroStrategy increased 2.5%. Coinbase was also up, rising by 1%.